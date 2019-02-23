Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 152.81M 3.72 44.17M 2.40 10.78 S&T Bancorp Inc. 268.62M 5.35 105.33M 2.89 13.70

Table 1 highlights Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and S&T Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. S&T Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28.91% 10.2% 1% S&T Bancorp Inc. 39.21% 9.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

$0.2 per share with a dividend yield of 0.68% is the annual dividend that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation pay. S&T Bancorp Inc. offers an annual dividend of $1.04 per share, bundled with 2.5% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and S&T Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s average target price is $54, while its potential upside is 30.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation and S&T Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 63.1%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 0.2% are S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -9.65% -7.08% -22.42% -26.06% -25.99% -26.19% S&T Bancorp Inc. -6.41% -3.09% -15.65% -10.96% -1.25% -0.63%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats on 15 of the 15 factors Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.