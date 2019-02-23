Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding by $8.42 Million as Share Price Declined; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Upped Its Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $7.87 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 24.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,789 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.66M, up from 143,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 9.23 million shares traded or 211.28% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 4.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 191,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.28 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $191.01 million, down from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 605,171 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $7.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6,000 shares to 52,428 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 59,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,900 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 148.78% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $78.74M for 10.93 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.93% negative EPS growth.

