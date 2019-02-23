Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.50 Valero Energy Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 2.84 14.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Valero Energy Partners LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Valero Energy Partners LP 0.00% 78.9% 12.6%

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline Corporation pays out $1.66 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 4.58%. On the other side Valero Energy Partners LP pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share. It’s dividend yield is 5.06%.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Valero Energy Partners LP 0 7 0 2.00

Valero Energy Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 average price target and a 0.00% potential .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 67.82% of Valero Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pembina Pipeline Corporation -4.72% -8.29% -2.73% -7.66% -8.53% -11.33% Valero Energy Partners LP -0.1% 0.21% 15.28% 3.65% 3.14% -5.55%

For the past year Valero Energy Partners LP has weaker performance than Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Valero Energy Partners LP beats Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.