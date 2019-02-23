Penn Davis Mcfarland Holds Position in Celgene (CELG); Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Country Club Trust Company Lowered by $1.43 Million Its Holding

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 3,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,317 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.02M, down from 36,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 2.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 3,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,602 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.07M, up from 175,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 6.92 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $859.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 7,286 shares to 166,243 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 32,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $53.53 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. RAMOS JENETTE E sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.