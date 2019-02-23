PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:TZACU)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:TZACU) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 80.55M 6.44 36.57M 0.91 13.78 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 45.40% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend pay is $1.14 per share with 8.62% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 4.63% upside potential and a consensus target price of $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.13% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.35% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units are owned by institutional investors. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.89%. Competitively, 28.79% are Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -2.95% -3.65% -5.68% -10.15% -9.83% -8.32% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units -0.2% -0.79% 0% 0% 0% 0.3%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has -8.32% weaker performance while Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units has 0.3% stronger performance.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.