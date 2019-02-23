Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake by $2.67 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fayerweather Charles Decreased Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) Stake by $344,786 as Stock Value Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 62.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 24,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,784 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02M, up from 38,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Fayerweather Charles decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) by 10.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles sold 3,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,846 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, down from 36,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Canadian Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 950,668 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 402,691 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.95% or 93,617 shares. Lederer Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.41% or 4,350 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South Texas Money Management Limited has 17,888 shares. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,045 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Laurion Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 127,618 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Llc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 47,722 shares. Hrt Financial Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Essex Inc invested 0.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 268 shares to 11,199 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,239 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. The insider Khan Mehmood sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53 million. 12,024 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David. Another trade for 20,074 shares valued at $2.26 million was sold by Spanos Mike.