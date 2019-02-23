Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Raised Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $1.25 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined While Saybrook Capital Decreased by $2.20 Million Its Position

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 245.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 26,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 37,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, up from 10,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93 million shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 25,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,263 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87M, down from 83,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,660 shares to 14,540 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Utilities Sector (XLU) by 129,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,347 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 9 insider sales for $893,356 activity. The insider Shenoy Navin sold 1,821 shares worth $85,114. $245,993 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, December 6. $102,050 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 828,049 shares. Stanley reported 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.56% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 100,882 are owned by Woodstock Corporation. Fcg Llc invested in 8,982 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 78,269 shares. 46.91M are owned by Bancorporation Of America De. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 15,603 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Platinum Investment holds 4.97% or 3.71M shares. Ally Inc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 6.31 million shares. 29,235 are held by St Johns Invest Mgmt Communication Lc. Page Arthur B invested 2.49% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cohen Cap Management Inc, California-based fund reported 48,486 shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 23,560 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $232.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 5,519 shares to 98,030 shares, valued at $20.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.