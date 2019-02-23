PHI Inc. (PHII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

We are comparing PHI Inc. (NASDAQ:PHII) and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Air Services Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHI Inc. 646.74M 0.06 6.28M -3.51 0.00 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 2.54B 0.59 269.10M 5.08 9.56

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PHI Inc. and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI Inc. -0.97% -1.1% -0.5% Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 10.59% 14.9% 5.2%

Volatility & Risk

PHI Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PHI Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PHI Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PHI Inc. and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.5 consensus price target and a 31.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.5% of PHI Inc. shares and 0% of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares. About 79.45% of PHI Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PHI Inc. -11.14% -55.08% -57.42% -69.06% -68.21% -68.47% Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. -8.79% -14.91% -23.51% -34.36% -15.31% -17.19%

For the past year PHI Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors PHI Inc.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft to customers and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance; and crew, maintenance, and insurance services for the customer providing aircraft. It also provides cargo and passenger charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.