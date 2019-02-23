Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparison side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 44.52 7.63M -2.54 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -411.5% -179.4% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162%

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 9.09% -18.46% -75.17% -85.48% -93.68% -93.52% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.