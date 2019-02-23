Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparison side by side

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|44.52
|7.63M
|-2.54
|0.00
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|19.36M
|-1.42
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-411.5%
|-179.4%
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-162%
Volatility & Risk
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 5.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|9.09%
|-18.46%
|-75.17%
|-85.48%
|-93.68%
|-93.52%
|ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.11%
|-19.39%
|-42.37%
|-69.69%
|-86.85%
|-84.37%
For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.