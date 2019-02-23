Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $643,044; Stock Declined; Tci Wealth Advisors Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.80 Million as Share Price Declined

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 12,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.17M, down from 92,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple signed deal with Volkswagen to use vans as autonomous staff shuttles, wanted to partner with BMW and; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – APPLE – IN 2017, CO DIRECTED SUPPLIERS TO REMOVE 10 SMELTERS AND REFINERS NOT WILLING TO PARTICIPATE IN, OR COMPLETE, THIRD PARTY AUDIT IN GIVEN TIMELINES

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 3,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.20 million, up from 27,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18 million shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $709.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,702 shares to 412,970 shares, valued at $76.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 87,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,075 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Consolidated Investment Grp Ltd Llc owns 36,757 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Hendley And Co owns 48,742 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.60M shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 635,040 shares. Boston Rech And Inc owns 26,770 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.79M shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 76,104 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 11,039 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,410 shares. Sandhill Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,111 were accumulated by Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Hm Cap Mgmt reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garde holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,577 shares. First Natl Trust holds 118,001 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. The insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.