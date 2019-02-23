Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $385,584; Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 3,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,033 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19 million, down from 73,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 9.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,800 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.89 million, up from 109,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 1.30M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $247.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 50,490 shares to 53,562 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 725 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 1.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arvest Fincl Bank Division holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 161,941 shares. Marathon Cap Management invested in 1,894 shares or 0.09% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has 543,621 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,174 shares. 97,969 were accumulated by Rbo & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Neumann Limited Co invested in 5,314 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Voya Invest Limited Liability accumulated 895,445 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Management has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,540 shares. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 4,675 shares. First Fincl Bank has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,069 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Of Virginia Va holds 106,959 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of stock. Another trade for 1,308 shares valued at $142,310 was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, December 19. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44 million.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Disney (NYSE: DIS) permits show latest work underway at its Reflections resort project – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on February 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “This Disney patent aims to wow you with more daring animatronic acrobatics – Orlando Business Journal” published on January 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Bullish On Post-Deal Landscape For Fox, Disney (NYSE:DIS)(NASDAQ:FOXA) – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s what Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) Bob Iger thinks about gambling for the media giant – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Exclusive: Texas courts Bay Area startups – San Francisco Business Times” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson FQ3 sales up 5% – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson: Homing In On A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.47 million activity. 1,350 shares were sold by COLES N ANTHONY, worth $173,732. Schechter Lori A. also sold $946,792 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on Wednesday, January 16. On Friday, August 31 the insider JACOBS M CHRISTINE sold $173,732.