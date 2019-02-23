PinkCoin (PINK) hits new $3.98200999999999E-05 price after 2.17% increase in 24 hours

PinkCoin (PINK) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $3.98200999999999E-05 or 2.17% trading at $0.0018715447. According to Cryptocoin Experts, PinkCoin (PINK) eyes $0.00205869917 target on the road to $0.00320879011960559. PINK last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.0019113648 and low of $0.0018317246 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0018317246.

PinkCoin (PINK) is up 4.03% in the last 30 days from $0.001799 per coin. Its down -45.67% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.003445 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PINK traded at $0.005849. PinkCoin maximum coins available are 500.00 million. PINK uses X11 algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 02/05/2014.

PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine.