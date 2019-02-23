Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 232.03M 17.16 259.94M -4.25 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 21.38M 0.74 5.42M -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pluralsight Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pluralsight Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. -112.03% 191.2% -103.3% Creative Realities Inc. -25.35% -177.2% -20.4%

Liquidity

Pluralsight Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Creative Realities Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Pluralsight Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pluralsight Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Pluralsight Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 18.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pluralsight Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.2%. About 0.3% of Pluralsight Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 0.79% 7.77% -33.35% -11.13% 0% 21.4% Creative Realities Inc. -5.18% -41.32% -56.98% -54.93% -69.51% -67.6%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. had bullish trend while Creative Realities Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.