PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Comparison side by side

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. N/A 51.46 9.93M -1.14 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 17.18M -8.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PLx Pharma Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -162.4% -40.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -198.4% -140.3%

Risk and Volatility

PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 0.55 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PLx Pharma Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.7% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.74% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.87% 5.68% 20.31% -9.07% -41.2% -43.33% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. -1.79% -15.77% -7.98% -78.32% -82.76% -84.01%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.