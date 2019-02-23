Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Comparing side by side

Both Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 397.16M 4.31 63.49M 1.29 26.89 Five9 Inc. 257.66M 12.09 N/A 0.38 107.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Progress Software Corporation and Five9 Inc. Five9 Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Progress Software Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Progress Software Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Five9 Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Progress Software Corporation and Five9 Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 15.99% 18.4% 9.2% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -1.8%

Risk & Volatility

Progress Software Corporation has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Five9 Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation are 1 and 1. Competitively, Five9 Inc. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Dividends

Progress Software Corporation pays out $0.57 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.52%. No dividend is paid out for Five9 Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Progress Software Corporation and Five9 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Five9 Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

Five9 Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56.67 consensus price target and a 6.92% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Progress Software Corporation and Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 0% respectively. About 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -1.71% 4.07% -16.38% -11.5% -16.18% -18.82% Five9 Inc. -4.24% -6.17% -14.81% 7.57% 74.35% 65.03%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation had bearish trend while Five9 Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Five9 Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.