ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 1.59B 1.18 132.16M 1.49 9.92 RPC Inc. 1.72B 1.35 175.40M 0.93 12.56

In table 1 we can see ProPetro Holding Corp. and RPC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RPC Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ProPetro Holding Corp. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProPetro Holding Corp. and RPC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 8.31% 27.9% 15.4% RPC Inc. 10.20% 23.2% 18.1%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProPetro Holding Corp. Its rival RPC Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3 respectively. RPC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ProPetro Holding Corp.

Dividends

Meanhile, RPC Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.4 per share and 3.71% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProPetro Holding Corp. and RPC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 RPC Inc. 3 4 1 2.13

Meanwhile, RPC Inc.’s consensus target price is $13.71, while its potential upside is 27.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.8% of RPC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.98% of RPC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. -9.19% -21.1% -4.6% 3.73% -20.46% -26.93% RPC Inc. -10.78% -19.85% -13.52% -17.07% -51.14% -54.07%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than RPC Inc.

Summary

RPC Inc. beats ProPetro Holding Corp. on 12 of the 15 factors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, Hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. It also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.