Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Comparing side by side

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 39.85M 4.87 28.11M -1.30 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 7.50M 2.72 1.22M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -70.54% -24.1% -18.8% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.27% -9.5% -7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.8% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.63% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 7.57% -23.09% -20.18% -3.47% -63.94% -66.54% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -24.24% -4.21% -12.59% 55.28% 15.74% 30.31%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has -66.54% weaker performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 30.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. beats Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.