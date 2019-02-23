Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 39.85M 4.87 28.11M -1.30 0.00 Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -70.54% -24.1% -18.8% Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7%

Liquidity

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.4% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 37.08% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 7.57% -23.09% -20.18% -3.47% -63.94% -66.54% Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40%

For the past year Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Merus N.V.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.