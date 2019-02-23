Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

As Biotechnology companies, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc N/A 560.27 155.64M -4.63 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.57M -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Prothena Corporation plc and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prothena Corporation plc and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -47.9% -33% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -135% -86.8%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.58 and its 158.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 19.3 and a Quick Ratio of 19.3. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.2%. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -3.66% -11.14% -17.36% -17.48% -71.5% -69.14% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.04% -28.5% -56.03% -74.33% -75.32% -76.78%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.