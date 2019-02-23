Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Shareholder Peoples Financial Services Has Lowered Stake by $418,900; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Wms Partners Has Decreased Stake

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,684 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $311,000, down from 33,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 12.51 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has risen 20.92% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $489,000, down from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 13.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM -AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF COMMITMENTS UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT TO DATE THAT IS 5 BUSINESS DAYS AFTER JULY 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 13/03/2018 – Even With Takeover Bid Blocked, Qualcomm `Is in a Tight Spot’

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 2,680 shares to 8,355 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp Com (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 0.45% stake. Meyer Handelman Com reported 241,600 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.6% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 154,866 shares. Cap Int Sarl has invested 0.49% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Llc Nj has 58,050 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 24,362 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh holds 0.12% or 174,435 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Conning Inc accumulated 700,231 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has 43,000 shares. Quantres Asset Management reported 24,000 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Lc has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.44% or 175,000 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 32,485 shares stake.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $12.25 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H, worth $2.03M on Monday, February 11. 88,625 shares were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R, worth $6.10 million on Wednesday, October 10. 9,048 shares were sold by Rosenberg Donald J, worth $524,895 on Thursday, December 13.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $255.26 million activity. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd had sold 16.00M shares worth $254.40M on Wednesday, January 16. 53,164 shares valued at $1.00 million were sold by Trezise Scott on Tuesday, December 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CTL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 785.39 million shares or 2.54% less from 805.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 124,232 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 3.42 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,148 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 390,077 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns reported 83,875 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated reported 41,051 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 29,124 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 17,652 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 93,937 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 15,628 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 3,181 shares. Girard Prns Ltd owns 2,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 285 are owned by Valley Advisers Inc. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 0% or 520 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

