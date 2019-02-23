Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael Holdings Inc. 4.40M 48.44 2.80M -0.79 0.00 MannKind Corporation 15.76M 18.44 110.01M -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rafael Holdings Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael Holdings Inc. -63.64% -15.6% -12.1% MannKind Corporation -698.03% 50.6% -169.5%

Liquidity

50 and 50 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rafael Holdings Inc. Its rival MannKind Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.6% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares and 23.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. About 0.7% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rafael Holdings Inc. 2.41% -2.41% -5.56% -13.27% 0% 73.47% MannKind Corporation -3.37% -5.49% -12.69% -9.47% -44.34% -25.86%

For the past year Rafael Holdings Inc. has 73.47% stronger performance while MannKind Corporation has -25.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors MannKind Corporation.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.