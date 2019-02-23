Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) and Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB). The two are both Textile – Apparel Clothing companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren Corporation 6.34B 1.58 440.60M 5.59 18.82 Xcel Brands Inc. 32.54M 0.79 8.82M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ralph Lauren Corporation and Xcel Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ralph Lauren Corporation and Xcel Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren Corporation 6.95% 6.9% 3.9% Xcel Brands Inc. -27.11% -8.9% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xcel Brands Inc.’s 0.23 beta is the reason why it is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ralph Lauren Corporation are 3 and 2.2. Competitively, Xcel Brands Inc. has 1.7 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Brands Inc.

Dividends

Ralph Lauren Corporation dividend pay is $2.38 per share with 1.88% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for Xcel Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ralph Lauren Corporation and Xcel Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 Xcel Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.32% for Ralph Lauren Corporation with consensus price target of $133.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25.9% of Xcel Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.1% of Xcel Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ralph Lauren Corporation -5.62% -17.47% -21.02% -25.97% 5.17% 1.4% Xcel Brands Inc. -15.46% -16.67% -18.6% -39.66% -37.5% -46.97%

For the past year Ralph Lauren Corporation had bullish trend while Xcel Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 13 of the 13 factors Ralph Lauren Corporation beats Xcel Brands Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo and RLX Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Blue, Romance collection, RALPH collection, and Big Pony collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Safari, Polo Sport, Polo Green, Polo Blue, Polo Blue Sport, Purple Label, Polo Black, Double Black, Big Pony collection, Polo Red collection, and Polo Supreme Oud brands. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its e-commerce sites. It directly operates 466 retail stores and 619 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 105 Ralph Lauren stores, 22 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.