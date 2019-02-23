Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Raised Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 795.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 22,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 2,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 52.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 19,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $886,000, down from 36,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 11.69M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $14.65 million activity.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $167.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,189 shares to 6,240 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on March, 18. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 17.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

