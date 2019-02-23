Regency Ctrs (REG) Market Valuation Declined While Green Street Investors Has Decreased Holding by $1.04 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 6.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 419.37M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.53B, down from 425.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 10.13 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: WEALTH MANAGEMENT AT MORGAN STANLEY ONLY EXCEPTION; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Colm Kelleher to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman’s Team Demands Retraction From CNN Over Sexual Harassment Report; 04/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker Accused of Abuse — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES BLOOMER CHAIRMAN OF EUROPE OPS: FIN. NEWS; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Boost Junior Banker Pay as Much as 25%; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ROONEY TO BECOME HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 16.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.22 million, down from 97,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About 519,304 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $192.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 29,500 shares to 253,700 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 144,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 162.11 million shares or 7.05% more from 151.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 744,239 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.04% or 5,280 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co reported 167,765 shares. Svcs Corporation holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Lasalle Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.76 million shares. 63,515 are owned by Afam. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 62,151 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 265,025 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 213,160 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.07% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 12,924 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 37,192 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Diligent Invsts Lc invested 0.15% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Chevy Chase Tru reported 139,098 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,872 activity.