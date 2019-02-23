Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.71B 6.85 2.44B 18.46 20.46 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. N/A 730.33 14.87M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.36% 25.9% 18.5% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -104.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.34 beta means Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -2.41% downside potential and a consensus price target of $412.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 5.8% respectively. 0.4% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.27% 3.66% -4.42% 21.04% 1.07% 0.43% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.14% -15.72% 70.45% 26.5% -46.04% -35.34%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.43% stronger performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has -35.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.