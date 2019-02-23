RENN Fund Inc. (RCG) and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) Comparison side by side

RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENN Fund Inc. N/A 171.47 1.09M 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights RENN Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share. It’s dividend yield is 4.34%. RENN Fund Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of RENN Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.79% of Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RENN Fund Inc. -3.85% -6.83% -12.66% -10.39% 7.91% -0.27% Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 2.42% 3.22% -3.39% -1.21% -7.6% -5.82%

For the past year RENN Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.