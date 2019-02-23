Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp Inc. 93.93M 4.10 8.63M 0.29 23.78 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 116.75M 6.34 40.08M 0.83 16.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Republic First Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Profitability

Table 2 has Republic First Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp Inc. 9.19% 4% 0.4% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 34.33% 4.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Dividends

On the other side Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.4 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.65%. No dividend is paid out by Republic First Bancorp Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 56.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% are Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Republic First Bancorp Inc. -9.27% -1.3% -7.43% -18.93% -27.89% -18.93% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -5.54% -3.97% -16.86% -20.49% -23.06% -22.07%

For the past year Republic First Bancorp Inc. was less bearish than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Summary

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) beats Republic First Bancorp Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.