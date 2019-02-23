Reviewing 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s results

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 25.23M 12.52 2.78M -0.03 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.44M 3.37 9.46M -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. -11.02% -3.6% -3.4% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -173.90% -904.1% -123.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.25 beta means 22nd Century Group Inc.’s volatility is 125.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.1 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. are 10.2 and 9.7. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 22nd Century Group Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.8% and 5.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.38% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -8.88% 3.75% 0% 24.22% 14.94% -1.07% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.32% -33.4% -58.32% -73.61% -80.71% -78.89%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.