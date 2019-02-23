Reviewing Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Both Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma Inc. 13.88M 158.69 112.06M -2.45 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 8.00M 225.35 51.52M -1.83 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acceleron Pharma Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma Inc. -807.35% -32.7% -30.9% AnaptysBio Inc. -644.00% -14.9% -14%

Liquidity

Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.7 and a Quick Ratio of 21.7. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.1 and has 24.1 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.08% and an $65 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acceleron Pharma Inc. -9.13% -14.31% -6.67% 37.98% 37.04% 13.34% AnaptysBio Inc. -5.05% -17.9% -18.61% 0.71% -20.28% -29.7%

For the past year Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 13.34% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -29.7% weaker performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.