Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 7.42M 37.18 117.12M -3.85 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 57.57 14.84M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -1,578.44% -62.8% -55.6% CytRx Corporation 0.00% -68.2% -35.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytRx Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 8.8%. About 0.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -12.23% -31.95% -45.79% -58.79% -63% -66.83% CytRx Corporation -2.63% -30% -47.67% -58.53% -71.14% -66.87%

For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.