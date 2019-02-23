Reviewing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS)’s and CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR)’s results

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) and CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|7.42M
|37.18
|117.12M
|-3.85
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|57.57
|14.84M
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-1,578.44%
|-62.8%
|-55.6%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|-68.2%
|-35.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CytRx Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.7% and 8.8%. About 0.6% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
|-12.23%
|-31.95%
|-45.79%
|-58.79%
|-63%
|-66.83%
|CytRx Corporation
|-2.63%
|-30%
|-47.67%
|-58.53%
|-71.14%
|-66.87%
For the past year Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CytRx Corporation.
Summary
CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.