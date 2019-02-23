Reviewing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 62.30M 7.67 86.60M -0.93 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 281.19M 8.60 45.68M 0.27 57.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -139.00% -41.5% -33% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16.25% 18.9% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.01 beta means Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 101.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. On the competitive side is, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $16, with potential upside of 250.11%. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 42.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 89.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.23% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -4.71% -11.73% -45.95% -52.58% -26.44% -12.13% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -6% -2.45% -10.55% -18.01% -18.19% -23.4%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 9 of the 12 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.