Reviewing Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 6.06M 4.18 66.52M -1.60 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 1.50B 10.46 124.95M -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. -1,097.69% -165.2% -91.5% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -8.33% -4.4% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Advaxis Inc. has a beta of 2.41 and its 141.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 32.01% and its average price target is $116.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Advaxis Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -9.76% -36.56% -61.31% -80% -87.02% -86.97% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.29% -5.28% -3.77% 4.5% 15.98% 5.23%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.