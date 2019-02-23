Reviewing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 2.38B 2.42 243.60M 9.19 10.93 New Mountain Finance Corporation 221.20M 5.15 100.61M 1.24 10.58

Table 1 highlights Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is currently more expensive than New Mountain Finance Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 10.24% 19.7% 8.5% New Mountain Finance Corporation 45.48% 0% 0%

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. dividend pay is $1.2 per share with 1.11% dividend yield annually. Meanwhile, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s annual dividend is $1.36 per share and it also boasts of a 9.71% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s average target price is $118, while its potential upside is 8.13%. New Mountain Finance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a -1.13% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than New Mountain Finance Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.03% of New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.4% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -9.58% -14.6% -29.76% -38.64% -49.31% -51.05% New Mountain Finance Corporation -3.6% -3.74% -4.93% -5.61% -7.28% -3.17%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. was more bearish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 16 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.