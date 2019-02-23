Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA)’s results

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 235.21M 3.64 71.25M -1.28 0.00 Sinovac Biotech Ltd. 229.93M 1.94 29.04M 0.50 14.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -30.29% -45.4% -17.5% Sinovac Biotech Ltd. 12.63% 20.7% 10.9%

Volatility and Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sinovac Biotech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 22.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.6% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.1% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.4% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 10.02% 9.48% 15.91% -16.29% -42.65% -40.22% Sinovac Biotech Ltd. -1.34% -4.92% 3.97% -13.55% -4.8% -6.85%

For the past year Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has weaker performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against hepatitis A, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, H5N1 and H1N1 pandemic influenza, and mumps in the People's Republic of China. Its marketed products include Healive, an inactivated hepatitis A vaccine; Bilive, a combined inactivated hepatitis A and B vaccine; Anflu, a split viron influenza vaccine; Panflu, a vaccine against the H5N1 influenza virus; Panflu.1, a vaccine against the influenza A H1N1 virus; mumps vaccine; and Split viron pandemic influenza vaccine. The company also develops the EV71 vaccine, which has completed Phase III clinical trial. In addition, it has completed pre-clinical studies for varicella, sabin inactivated polio, and hepatitis A and B vaccines; and focuses on commencing clinical trials for pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, and rubella vaccine. The company has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA to develop combination vaccines containing measles for the China market; Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology Inc. to develop a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; and a license agreement with Medimmune, LLC to use patented reverse genetics technology pertaining to H5N1 influenza virus strain production for vaccines. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.