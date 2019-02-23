Reviewing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 35.21M -1.77 0.00 Chiasma Inc. N/A 0.00 29.29M -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.8% -85.2% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -56.3% -48.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.8. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Chiasma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 277.72% at a $29.5 average price target. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average price target and a 241.77% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.4% and 66.7%. 1.13% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 4.01% -15.57% 13.78% 11.07% 43.54% 37.21% Chiasma Inc. -10.2% -11.52% 38.85% 148.97% 95.14% 112.35%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.