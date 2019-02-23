Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s results

Since Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.13B 7.02 77.60M 1.11 103.38 Dare Bioscience Inc. N/A 0.00 22.95M -2.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.88% 1.7% 1.1% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -180.3% -166.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 2.23 beta and it is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$167 is Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 28.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.3% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.9% -9.85% -2.68% -1.76% 7.37% -4.13% Dare Bioscience Inc. -4.87% -9.89% -18% -44.59% -66.67% -62.11%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.