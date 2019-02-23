Reviewing Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.13B 7.02 77.60M 1.11 103.38 Radius Health Inc. 72.48M 12.05 251.26M -5.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.88% 1.7% 1.1% Radius Health Inc. -346.66% -150.2% -65.2%

Volatility & Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Radius Health Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 2.7. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 5.5 and 5.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Radius Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 28.73% at a $167 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $43.67, which is potential 127.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Radius Health Inc. looks more robust than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.26% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.9% -9.85% -2.68% -1.76% 7.37% -4.13% Radius Health Inc. -4.32% -8.54% -15.11% -41.45% -41.81% -49.8%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.