Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

Since AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 474.00M 1.13 169.34M -4.73 0.00 Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -35.73% -5.3% -2.4% Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7%

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Merus N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.4% of Merus N.V. shares. 1.8% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.08% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.22% -4.45% -26.78% -26.02% 26.45% 34.57% Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Merus N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Merus N.V.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.