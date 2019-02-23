Reviewing Approach Resources Inc. (AREX)’s and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s results

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Approach Resources Inc. 120.08M 0.72 25.04M -0.29 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 2.29 11.72

Table 1 highlights Approach Resources Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Approach Resources Inc. 20.85% 4.2% 2.3% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 11.6% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Approach Resources Inc.’s current beta is 2.83 and it happens to be 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Approach Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Canadian Natural Resources Limited which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s annual dividend is $0.96 per share and it also boasts of a 3.44% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Approach Resources Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Approach Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $39.13, which is potential 39.35% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Approach Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Approach Resources Inc. -8.33% -25.77% -40.69% -53.82% -50% -59.12% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 6.72% -8.11% -17.21% -19.4% -22.36% -24.86%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited has weaker performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Approach Resources Inc.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.