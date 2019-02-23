Reviewing Apricus Biosciences Inc. (APRI)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apricus Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.49M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apricus Biosciences Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apricus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -217.8% -154.2% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of Apricus Biosciences Inc. shares and 26.6% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.6% of Apricus Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 54.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apricus Biosciences Inc. -9.8% -21.3% 4.15% -35.42% -84.32% -85% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -1.63% 7.67% 12.28% 0% 0% -39.88%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. Its lead product is Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also engages in developing RayVa, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of RaynaudÂ’s Phenomenon associated with scleroderma; and Fispemifene, a tissue-specific selective estrogen receptor modulator for the treatment of secondary hypogonadism, chronic prostatitis, and lower urinary tract symptoms in men. It operates in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as NexMed, Inc. and changed its name to Apricus Biosciences, Inc. in September 2010. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.