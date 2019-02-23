Reviewing ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. N/A 0.00 10.64M -0.82 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 10.03M -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARCA biopharma Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ARCA biopharma Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -112.6% -97.5% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% 0% -119.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.17% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -1.2% -36.25% -10.08% -2.02% -59.24% -62.26% Oragenics Inc. -26.67% -2.94% 135.6% -34.43% -69.16% -57.85%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. has weaker performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Oragenics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.