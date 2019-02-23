Reviewing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8.04M 64.41 50.51M -1.18 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.22M -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. -628.23% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -28.4%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16 and a Quick Ratio of 16. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and has 13 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10.68% 12.26% -2.69% -21.59% 0% -25.65% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -1.49% 1.09% -9.41% -35.83% -66.67% -61.79%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.