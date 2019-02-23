Reviewing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

We are comparing Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 14.38M 37.81 67.60M -3.58 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. N/A 867.56 77.67M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. -470.10% -50.6% -36% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -142.5% -102.8%

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 16.4 and 16.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 96.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 69.8% respectively. About 5.5% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -2.56% 9.22% -30.72% -42.6% -41.43% -44.49% Clearside Biomedical Inc. -2.04% -34.25% -78.02% -84.98% -76.77% -79.43%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.