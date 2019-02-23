Reviewing Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical Holding AG N/A 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.71B 6.85 2.44B 18.46 20.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Auris Medical Holding AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical Holding AG 0.00% 630.2% -100.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.36% 25.9% 18.5%

Volatility and Risk

A -1.07 beta means Auris Medical Holding AG’s volatility is 207.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Auris Medical Holding AG are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding AG.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Auris Medical Holding AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical Holding AG 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $412.33, which is potential -2.41% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Auris Medical Holding AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 73.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Auris Medical Holding AG -8.82% -24.41% 97.3% -54.81% -86.45% -90.97% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.27% 3.66% -4.42% 21.04% 1.07% 0.43%

For the past year Auris Medical Holding AG has -90.97% weaker performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding AG.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.