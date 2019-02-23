Reviewing Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Since Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 36.53M 6.28 23.90M -0.63 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. N/A 51.46 9.93M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avid Bioservices Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. -65.43% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -162.4% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

Avid Bioservices Inc. is 160.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.6. From a competition point of view, PLx Pharma Inc. has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PLx Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.2% and 24.9%. Insiders held 11.64% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.74% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.89% -2.8% -27.48% 54.76% -2.07% 34.02% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.87% 5.68% 20.31% -9.07% -41.2% -43.33%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.