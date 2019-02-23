Reviewing BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN)’s and Its Peers results

As Savings & Loans company, BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of BankFinancial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.53% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BankFinancial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BankFinancial Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial Corporation 29.61% 6.60% 0.80% Industry Average 20.74% 10.90% 1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares BankFinancial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial Corporation 19.34M 65.32M 17.21 Industry Average 42.25M 203.72M 18.86

BankFinancial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for BankFinancial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.14 1.50 2.40

The peers have a potential upside of 31.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BankFinancial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankFinancial Corporation 0.27% 3.31% -7.36% -16.65% -8.16% -2.41% Industry Average 0.96% 4.19% 2.74% 10.81% 16.21% 9.76%

For the past year BankFinancial Corporation has -2.41% weaker performance while BankFinancial Corporation’s rivals have 9.76% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

BankFinancial Corporation has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BankFinancial Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.58 which is 42.48% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that BankFinancial Corporation pay is $0.37 per share with a dividend yield of 2.39%. On the other side BankFinancial Corporation’s peers have dividend yield of 2.41%.

Summary

BankFinancial Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 8 of the 7 indicators compared to the company itself.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.