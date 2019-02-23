Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

This is a contrast between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 174.03M 47.13 507.77M -9.61 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 25.89M -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BeiGene Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. -291.77% -38.8% -29.6% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 11.5 while its Current Ratio is 11.6. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BeiGene Ltd. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 179.19% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. -11.06% 10.42% -17.53% -31.81% 41.72% 39.54% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -8.61% -12.18% -30.56% -51.73% 12.06% -6.7%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has 39.54% stronger performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has -6.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.