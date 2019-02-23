Reviewing BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE)’s and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED)’s results

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 174.03M 47.13 507.77M -9.61 0.00 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54.88M 0.63 6.03M 0.13 7.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. -291.77% -38.8% -29.6% OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.99% 25.8% 6.5%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 67.79% and its consensus target price is $1.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.8% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.9% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. -11.06% 10.42% -17.53% -31.81% 41.72% 39.54% OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -20.51% -45.61% -62.5% -67.48% -81.29% -77.32%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bullish trend while OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The companyÂ’s product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also developing anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody, in Phase Ia/b clinical trial for solid tumor and metastatic colorectal cancer; brontictuzumab (anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51) targeting the Notch1 receptor, in Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal cancer; anti-tigit (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein, in Phase I clinical trial for tumor; and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11), a preclinical product candidate targeting glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor and its ligand. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline LLC to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics targeting the Notch signaling pathway; Bayer Pharma AG for biologic and small molecule therapeutics targeting the Wnt signaling pathway; and Celgene Corporation for anti-CSC product candidates. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.