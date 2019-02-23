Reviewing Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 20.43M -0.41 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 59.72M -2.98 0.00

Demonstrates Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -64.8% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -44.6%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.23 beta means Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 123.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Meanhile, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s yearly dividend is $10.55 per share and 176.13% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 353.17%. On the other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -35.28% and its consensus price target is $4. The information presented earlier suggests that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 48.5% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 5.1% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.05% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 15.79% 13.43% -14.06% -56% -47.12% -57.36% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.52% -10.32% -27.3% -52.08% -59.35% -58.44%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.