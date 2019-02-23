Reviewing Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Both Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 187.76 92.73M -2.47 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -45.2% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S has beta of 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 10.5 and its Quick Ratio is 10.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $91 consensus price target and a 26.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.13% -13.51% -35.55% -58.3% -56.89% -52.79% Ascendis Pharma A/S -6.68% -3.18% -2.1% -9.17% 69.77% 57.26%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.